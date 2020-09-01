PLEASANTON, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was originally published October 11, 2019.

A man convicted in the ambush attack that killed two Atascosa County deputies and a DPS trooper is up for parole in March, according to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Kenneth Vodochodsky pled guilty to three 30-year sentences for his role in the ambush, according to the sheriff. Soward says his death sentence was overturned prior to his guilty plea.

The sheriff announced on Facebook that he has "initiated a campaign to give the friends and family of these three officers more justice and peace of mind and keep Vodochodsky in prison as long as possible."

Soward encouraged members of the public to sign the parole protest letter by either visiting the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office in Jourdanton or the Good Health Store in Pleasanton. The sheriff says his office can also email the letter to those interested in signing it.

Last October marked 20 years since the deadly ambush that forever changed Atascosa County.

Just after 8 p.m. on Oct.12, 1999, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Monse responded to a mobile home off the intersection of Corey and Coughran roads. When the deputy arrived, Jeremiah Engleton was waiting. He shot and killed Monse.

A few minutes later, Deputy Mark Stephensen arrived at the residence and was immediately shot and killed.

When the deputies weren’t responding to radio calls, State Trooper Terry Miller responded to the home. Engleton shot Miller just after he was able to send in the call, “Officer down.”

Pleasanton Police Chief Ronald Sanchez was a patrol officer then, just two years into his career in law enforcement. Sanchez took us back to the scene where Engleton killed the three officers.

“The most horrific night in Atascosa County history happened right here,” Sanchez said.

Three deputies were killed in the attack, while two others survived. Investigators found that Engleton planned the attack after he was arrested the night before by Monse.

Vodochodsky, his roommate, was arrested and charged with helping Engleton plan the attack.