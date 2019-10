SAN ANTONIO — Police who thought they were making a stolen car bust at a motel on Loop 1604 got more than they bargained for.

Officers say 24-year-old Jawan Gray was found behind the wheel of a stolen Camero last week.

They say he had eight different forged drivers licenses out of Ohio and sixteen forged VISA cards that matched the names on the phony IDs.

He's charged with three counts of Tampering with Government Records. His bonds total $225,000.