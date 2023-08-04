Man charged with sexual assault of child after outcry from 16-year-old girl

According to arrest documents, Gutierrez met the teenager when she was 15. The documents say they met on social media in December 2022 when he pretended to be a 17-year-old girl. He eventually told her he was a man in his 20s. The two began having sexual relations and the arrest documents say the suspect was aware of the victim's age. The victim told police they would also smoke weed when they met up. She also told police the suspect tried to sell provocative photos of her and created a fake Instagram account.