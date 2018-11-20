SAN ANTONIO — A man is now facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed the ex-common law husband of his current girlfriend.

Police say 33-year-old Francisco Velasquez was in the Taqueria Estrella Jalisco off Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall road on Sunday. Police say the victim, 37-year-old Carlos Valdez, walked up to the couple, and punched Velasquez in the face.

That’s when Velasquez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Valdez in the torso. He and the woman then left the location, according to police.

Valdez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

They were found later and Velasquez was arrested and charged with murder.

