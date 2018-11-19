SAN ANTONIO — A Sunday-night confrontation at a restaurant on the southwest side ended with one man shot and killed.

According to police, it happened just before 6 p.m. along southwest Loop 410. A woman and her boyfriend were eating at the restaurant when her ex-boyfriend walked in and confronted them, punching the boyfriend in the face.

The woman's current boyfriend then shot the man with a handgun in the torso, according to an affidavit. The couple left the restaurant, but later came to SAPD on their own. The woman admitted to being at the restaurant while the shooting happened.

The man who was shot has been identified as 37-year-old Carlos Vasquez. He was pronounced dead on arrival at University Hospital.

33-year-old Francisco Jabier Velasquez has been charged with murder in the case. He did not provide a statement to police and requested an attorney.

© 2018 KENS