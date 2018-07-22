SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person has died and four others were injured in an accident Saturday night. One man has been charged with murder in the case.

It happened at Huebner and Eckhert on the northwest side of town around 11:15 p.m. on July 21.

Five people were taken to University Hospital. The medical examiner confirmed Sunday afternoon one woman, a passenger in a pickup truck, died in the crash. She has been identified as 32-year-old Sonia Margarita Reyes-Hernandez.

According to an affidavit, a beige Chevrolet Tahoe lost control and skidded into oncoming traffic on Eckert Road. The other vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, hit the pickup, causing massive damage.

Witnesses told officials they had seen the Tahoe being chased and bumped by a gray Ford F-150 pickup in a nearby trailer park. The driver of the Tahoe said the F-150 bumped his vehicle, causing it to go into oncoming traffic.

Investigators determined that the driver of the F-150 was Hernandez's ex-boyfriend, Jose Luis Gonzales.

Family members told investigators that Gonzales and Hernandez used to live together at the trailer park, but she kicked him out after he allegedly assaulted her.

Witnesses say they saw Gonzales briefly get out of his truck after the crash, but he later drove away.

According to the warrant for his arrest, Gonzales now faces a murder charge.

