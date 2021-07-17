Man charged with impersonating police officer

Documents accuse the 63-year-old man of displaying a gun, a badge and a police-type radio to trick apartment management into giving him confidential info.

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year old man is free on bond after he was charged of impersonating a police officer, court documents show.

The man was arrested Friday. He made bond and was released later in the day.

The documents accuse him of displaying a gun, a badge and a police-type radio to trick apartment management personnel into giving him confidential information.

Apartment staff told investigators the man told them he needed to serve papers on a tenant, and, believing he was a police officer, they provided the victim's apartment number.

The incident happened in June and the arrest affidavit indicates the encounter was captured on a surveillance system, and it is clear that the man displayed a gun, a badge and a radio, and that he had an envelope in hand.

An arrest affidavit accuses the man of using the information to find and threaten a woman he had a personal disagreement with.

The woman who was the target of the incident told investigators she looked through the peephole and decided not to open her door, fearing the man because of what she called a recent falling out.

Hevwas released from jail on a $10,000 bond.