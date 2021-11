Police said the man was driving northbound when he lost control and his pickup truck rolled.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after a rollover on the city's northeast side.

The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened around midnight Saturday on Interstate 35 at Judson Road.

Police said the man was driving northbound when he lost control and his pickup truck rolled, striking a guardrail.

Authorities said intoxication was the cause of the crash. No injuries were reported.