Man charged with capital murder in two deadly shootings along I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Austin man is facing capital murder charges connected to two deadly shootings along I-35 in New Braunfels Tuesday morning, according to New Braunfels police.

It all started Tuesday around 2:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of I-35 North in New Braunfels. Police believe 32-year old Sacramento Martinez shot and killed 33-year old Marisol Martinez from Austin in a black Ford Expedition that was parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Police say Martinez then took off across the highway towards the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North. Police say he shot the driver of an 18-wheeler, stole the truck, and later crashed the truck in San Antonio. The truck driver was found shot and killed inside the 18-wheeler and was identified as 45-year old Daniel Sieger of Mission, Texas.