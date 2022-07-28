Man charged with sexually assaulting teen inside high school classroom

The court documents indicate physical evidence collected from the victim matches a DNA sample from the man.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in a classroom at Brennan High School.

Naeem Adams was arrested on Wednesday evening related to an incident reported in February.

Northside Independent School District police filed an arrest warrant that says Adams was caught on surveillance camera taking the girl into a classroom where she says he forced her to perform a sex act.

The court documents indicate physical evidence collected from the victim matches a DNA sample from Adams.