Man charged with murder after woman's body found at Grapevine Lake

The body of Jennifer Holmes was found on Thursday, July 6. Police said they believed she didn't drown.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman's body was found at Grapevine Lake, police announced Sunday.

Police said they arrested Daniel Burch, 35, for his alleged role in the "violent death" of Jennifer Holmes, who was also identified on Sunday.

Police responded to Grapevine Lake around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, after a witness reported seeing a body near a spillway on the side of the dam. Crews recovered the body and "discovered signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning."

After the body was identified as Holmes, police said they interviewed Burch, who was living with the victim at the time. Police described their relationship as "close friends."

According to police, Burch told detectives that the two were on the way to the lake on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, when they got into an argument.

Police said Holmes was shot multiple times and then her body was taken to the lake.

Burch was booked into Tarrant County Jail on a murder charge, with a bond set at $150,000.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Police said detectives found evidence such as shell casings about a mile from where Holmes' body was found.