GUADALUPE COUNTY — The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office indicted a man they believe is responsible for the murder of a woman in 2002.

Matthew Engelbrecht was charged with the capital murder of Roxanne McGreehan. She was reported missing 16 years ago. According to Guadalupe County officials, the murder happened along Cibolo Creek in October of 2002.

Cold case investigators said it took hundreds of hours of tracking down witnesses and evidence that led to Engelbrecht's indictment.

Engelbrecht is already serving 25 years for another murder that happened in Guadalupe County, which he was convicted of in 2006.

He faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole if convicted in McGreehan's murder. He's currently serving out his 25-year sentence at the Coffield Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

If you have any information on unsolved crimes in Guadalupe County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224, or Guadalupe County Crimes Stoppers Tip line at 1-877-403-TIPS(8477).

© 2018 KENS