SAN ANTONIO — A 43-year-old man is facing one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault following a deadly accident on the northeast side Saturday evening.

An 11-year-old boy was killed in the crash reported just before 5:30 pm Saturday in the 4400 block of Northeast Loop 410.

According to SAPD, the driver of a gray 2006 Mitsubishi Galant was traveling north carrying five people on NE Loop 410 in the left lane when he veered off the highway and down an embankment. The car struck the wall of Interstate Highway 35 before coming to a halt.

The 11-year-old victim was in the center back seat. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Three other passengers, two men and one woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was evaluated and investigators determined he was intoxicated.

He was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

The identity of the driver and victims have not been released. This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

