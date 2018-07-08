San Antonio — A man was charged with murder after a 10-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD is not releasing the location of the alleged murder at this time.

The victim has been identified as 10-year-old Reanne Olivarez.

Police said officers responded to a call for an injured person just before 3 pm on Monday.

Investigators said the suspect, 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman called another person for help and they called EMS.

Olivarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bateman has been charged with murder.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.

