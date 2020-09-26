Man carjacked at gunpoint, pistol-whipped while sitting at stoplight near River Walk

San Antonio Police are still looking for the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was carjacked at gunpoint and pistol-whipped downtown near the River Walk Friday night was taken to a nearby hospital with a head injury.

San Antonio Police officers were called out to a robbery in the 400 block of N St. Mary's Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson with the department said that the man was carjacked at gunpoint by four suspects while sitting at a stoplight. The victim told officers that one of the suspects pistol-whipped him to get him out of the car and then the group took off with his car.

Minutes after the robbery occurred, an officer spotted the car near the intersection of Commerce and Frio, the spokesperson said. When the suspects spotted the officer, they sped off. Eventually, the suspects crashed the car at Commerce and 26th; all four ran off on foot and were able to get away.

As of midnight, none of the suspects were located.