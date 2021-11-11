Man burned in apartment explosion; motorcyclist dies after she‘s hit by a car | Eyewitness News NOW

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment on the southwest side explodes, leaving a man with burns. A woman on a motorcycle swerves to avoid being hit by a car, and is hit and killed by a second car. Also, school districts can now require students to wear masks after a federal judge ruled Abbott's executive order violates the law.

Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5's Eyewitness News NOW! Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. Listen below or subscribe to Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify: