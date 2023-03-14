Man burned after waking up to mattress on fire

The man, who is in his 60s, was taken to BAMC.

SAN ANTONIO — A man suffered some burns after officials say he woke up to his mattress being on fire.

Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Amires near NW 36th Street on the westside around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames showing from the front of a single-story home.

A man in his 60s suffered burns from the fire. He was taken to BAMC to be treated for his burns.

The fire was contained to a front bedroom and they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

SAFD says that the fire started on a mattress in a bedroom in the front portion of the home. Officials say the man woke up to his mattress being on fire.

No other injuries were reported. This fire is under investigation.

