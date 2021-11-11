Man burned after south west side apartment complex explodes, authorities say

The man was cooking when he forgot to turn his stove off. When he lit a cigarette, authorities say his apartment exploded.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to this hospital with burns after his apartment exploded on the south west side Wednesday night, authorities say.

At 11 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Mayfield for a structure fire.

The battalion chief said when firefighters arrived on scene, they saw that the second story of the apartment had exploded --- there was a collapsed wall and some fire on the wall and floor.

SAFD said a man was cooking in his apartment when he forgot to turn the stove off. He lit a cigarette which triggered the explosion.