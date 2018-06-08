San Antonio — A man was attacked and robbed outside of a food store on the west side Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The brutal incident happened in the 1300 block of Castroville Road around 9:30 pm Sunday, according to SAPD.

Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects. When police arrived, one suspect was pointing a gun at the victim.

The suspects reportedly fled to a nearby barbershop and barricaded themselves for an hour before surrendering to police.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with 'serious facial trauma' according to police.

