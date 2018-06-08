San Antonio — A man was attacked and robbed outside of a Church's Chicken on the west side Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The brutal incident happened in the 1300 block of Castroville Road around 9:30 pm Sunday, according to SAPD.

Police said the victim was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects following a road rage incident. SAPD said the suspects attempted to steal his vehicle.

When police arrived, they said one suspect was pointing a gun at the victim.

The suspects reportedly fled to a nearby recording studio and barricaded themselves inside of the studio for an hour before surrendering to police.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with 'serious facial trauma' according to police.

