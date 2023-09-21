Man bit by pit bull on the west side in critical condition, police say

Emergency officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital "priority one" which means critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was bit in the neck by a pit bull on the west side of San Antonio Thursday morning, police said.

The 57-year-old man was walking down the street in the area of Colorado and West Martin Street around 9:40 a.m. when the pit bull reportedly came out of nowhere and bit the man.

Emergency officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital "priority one" which means critical condition.

Police officers were still trying to locate the dog at last check around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.