Man being sought by Newton County deputies, 4 other counties struck, killed by train in Nacogdoches

He was charged with "numerous offenses" for burglarizing a deer camp near County Road 255 and County Road 1090 in July 2023.

NEWTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Nacogdoches man, who had been wanted in Newton County and four other counties, was killed recently after being struck by a train in Nacogdoches.

Andrew Lee Ancell, 38, of Nacogdoches, was killed after being struck by a train according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

Burby reported in a Thursday morning news release that he had found out Thursday morning about Ancell's death.

Newton County deputies were last searching for Ancell overnight in July 2023 and even brought in a helicopter with night-vision capabilities but were unable to find him at the time.

Ancell was charged with "numerous offenses" for burglarizing a deer camp near County Road 255 and County Road 1090 in July according to Burby on Thursday.

He had active warrants in four other counties before coming to Newton Burby said. Burby did not say what other counties had warrants for Ancell but did say that prior to him being struck by the train police in Nacogdoches were looking for him.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.