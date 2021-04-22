Man behind bars after shooting another man in the back, SAPD says

A witness to the shooting said the victim was working for suspect, and the two reportedly knew each other for a long time and were friends.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is behind bars after being charged for shooting someone in February.

On February 28, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road to reports of a shooting in progress, according to SAPD.

Cesar Guerra-Garcia shot Roberto Sustaita in the back, according to SAPD.

Sustaita was taken to San Antonio Military Medial Center with life-threatening injuries.

A witness to the shooting said Sustaita was working for Guerra-Garcia and said the two had known each other for a long time and were friends.