Man behind bars after shooting another man in the back, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A man is behind bars after being charged for shooting someone in February.
On February 28, the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road to reports of a shooting in progress, according to SAPD.
Cesar Guerra-Garcia shot Roberto Sustaita in the back, according to SAPD.
Sustaita was taken to San Antonio Military Medial Center with life-threatening injuries.
A witness to the shooting said Sustaita was working for Guerra-Garcia and said the two had known each other for a long time and were friends.
Cesar Guerra-Garcia has a $100k bond for using a deadly weapon to intentionally assault the compliant by shooting him in the back causing serious bodily injury.