Man barricaded inside home; standoff still ongoing with police

SAN ANTONIO — A 50-year-old man is in a standoff with the San Antonio Police Department on the city's southwest side.

The incident started around midnight Friday at a home on Bright Valley.

Police said the man called his employer and told them he hurt his roommate and was going to harm himself, or force officers to shoot him.

Officials said they do not know if the man hurt himself with a box cutter.

As of 7 a.m., the man is still barricaded inside the home as police try to talk him out.

BREAKING: Police are trying to talk a 50-year-old man out of a home on Bright Valley. Police say he may have hurt his roommate and has hurt himself with a box cutter. The original call came in at midnight. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/25dGNFwW6o — Allysa Tellez - KENS 5 (@AllysaTellez) December 3, 2021