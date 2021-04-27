Man attacked, run over after suspects steal his vehicle, police say

The victim fled to a nearby house where the homeowner called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man's car was stolen after suspects attacked him and ran him over with his vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Travis Street.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in the front yard of a home. He said "he had been run over and possibly shot."

Authorities confirmed with KENS 5 that the man was run over, but did not confirm if he was shot as well. Police did not find any shell casings at the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The man reportedly told police that a group of people attacked him at the intersection of North Smith and West Travis, held a gun to his head and stole his vehicle.

SAPD said it is unclear if they intentionally ran over the man, or accidentally, when they were trying to get away in the vehicle.

The victim fled to a nearby house where the homeowner called for help. No arrests have been reported and authorities do not believe the victim knew the suspects.