Man attacked by suspect with machete at convenience store on southeast side of town

It happened just before 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are are looking for a man accused of attacking another man with a machete at a convenience store on the south-east side of town early Sunday morning.

According to officers at the scene, a man walked into the store carrying a machete and then attacked another a man inside the store, swinging the machete and striking the victim in the head.

Officers say the victim was rushed to the hospital and the suspect took off.

The store was closed while police conducted their investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for that suspect.

