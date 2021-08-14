Man asleep in car when suspects drag him out of vehicle, stab him, police say

A witness told police they saw the incident, but didn't realize the victim had been stabbed until they went to check on him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sleeping in his car when a group of men dragged him out of his vehicle and stabbed him, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday at a car wash in the 900 block of Mcilvaine Street on the city's north side.

A witness told police they saw the incident, but didn't realize the victim had been stabbed until they went to check on him.

By that point, the suspects had gotten in the vehicle and took off. The witness called for help and the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are attempting to locate the vehicle. No other details were provided.