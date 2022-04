Have you seen a ring laying around at the Great Texas Airshow? It could be Pablo Gallaga's ring that fell off.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man who attended the Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio lost his wedding ring and now he is asking the public if they've seen it.

Pablo Gallaga said the ring is a white gold Vera Wang ring with four diamonds on the outside and a blue sapphire on the inside. He says he thinks it fell off near the shuttle busses when he was carrying a box of free cookies.

I lost my wedding ring today at the Great Texas Airshow at Randolph Air Force Base. Would really appreciate RTs from people in San Antonio on the off chance someone found it. It's a Vera Wang white gold with four diamonds on the outside and one blue sapphire on the inside pic.twitter.com/9ZCXSp5iBF — Pablo Gallaga (@Pabably) April 24, 2022