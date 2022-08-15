Man arrested after carjacking, attempting to run from officers, police say; admitted to another robbery 24 hours before

Police said Nathan Flores could be connected to other armed robberies, but he's facing charges for the ones he confessed to on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged on two counts of aggravated robbery.

The San Antonio Police Department provided details at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

They identified the man as Nathan Flores. Police said Flores carjacked a man on Monday at gunpoint and then tried to run from officers.

Officers from two different patrol sections, street crimes and EAGLE in the sky attempted to find the suspect who was literally jumping fences and running through backyard to get away from authorities.

But it was the K-9 officer who eventually found the gun and connected Flores to the two separate robberies. He reportedly admitted to the Monday robbery and another one that took place on Sunday in the 2100 block of South Zarzamora at a convenience store.

