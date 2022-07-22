Man arrested, accused of stealing mail from several mailboxes in Atascosa County

When authorities found the suspect, identified as Glen Patrick Mosqueda, he was found with at least 50 pieces of mail.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old man was arrested, accused of stealing mail from at least 15 separate mailboxes, the Atascosa County Sheriff's Department says.

On Wednesday morning, authorities received a call for a man going through mailboxes north of Poteet on Highway 16.

Both the Poteet Police Department and a deputy arrived. When they found the suspect, identified as Glen Patrick Mosqueda, he was found with at least 50 pieces of mail.

Mosqueda was booked into the Atascosa County Jail where his bond was set at $10,000.

"Our Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating other possible suspects in this and other mail thefts and additional arrest are likely. Investigators are currently contacting residents to return their mail to them," Sheriff David Soward said.