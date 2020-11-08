Man arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire

Police said the man made threats early Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire on the city's southwest side.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. Monday on West Southcross near New Laredo Highway.

Police said the flames were put out in about half an hour. They detained the man who lives in an apartment behind the house on suspicion of arson.

Police said the man made threats early Monday. Now, six dogs are missing but firefighters said the animals may have took off when the fire started.