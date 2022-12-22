Man arrested on child sex charges, police say

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man has been arrested on child sex charges, according to the New Braunfels Police.

Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday based on evidence collected by the NBPD Criminal Investigations Division.

A judge in Comal County issued the warrant and Lively was arrested at his home in Harker Heights without incident.

Police say the investigation started due to an outcry from a New Braunfels child. Lively is accused of using social media to contact and induce a child to engage in sexual performance.

Lively was taken to the Comal County Jail where he was booked on two warrants for 1st Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child under the age of 14 years old.

The NBPD and Homeland Security special agents have an ongoing investigation into this case.

Police also think that there could be more young victims. They are currently withholding specific details about the nature of the crime, the relationship between the suspect and victim, and the way the crimes were carried out in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and to judge the validity of additional victims that investigators believe may come forward.

Anyone who believes they are a victim, or someone they know is a victim, of this suspect is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police Detective Richard Groff at (830) 221NBPD.

