Man arrested on arson charges after admitting to starting fire in his room at nursing home

Police say the suspect lit clothes on fire with matches, then pushed them underneath his bed and laid down.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested and is charged with arson after police say he intentionally lit clothes on fire at a nursing home.

Police say that Martin Tynes, 61, a resident at Windsor Oaks Nursing Home, admitted to arson investigators that he started the fire on March 8.

More than 30 residents of the nursing home had to be evacuated.

A nurse at the facility told police he heard the fire alarms going off and noticed the smoke coming out of the suspect's room. He told investigators he opened the door, but was met with heavy smoke, so he closed it again and had someone call 911.

The nurse then went back to the room and saw the fire underneath the suspect's bed. He rescued the suspect and exited the facility to wait for fire crews to arrive.

The suspect admitted to arson investigators that he started the fire.

Tynes is being charged with arson, which is a felony.

