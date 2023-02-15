Man arrested in connection with road rage murder

Police say they were able to track the suspect down using a bullet, which was the same type of bullet used in another shooting a week after the murder.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested Wednesday for the June 2022 road rage murder of a man near downtown, police say.

Martin Trevino, 25, was arrested for the shooting death of Timothy John Sypher which happened on June 26, 2022.

On that day, San Antonio Police responded to the 5000 block of Hamilton Wolfe for a shooting. Sypher told police that he was driving near downtown when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later.

Before he died, he told police that he had been shot during a road rage incident by an unknown man. At the scene, police found one spent shell casing and put it into a national database.

That shell casing was linked to another shooting that happened a week later, and police said after investigating, they were able to figure out who the suspect was.