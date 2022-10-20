Man arrested after saying, 'I'll be back with my guns to shoot up the people' at volleyball game

The suspect had entered the gym at St Mary Magdalen School earlier and was asked to leave.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a volleyball game in a school gym northwest of downtown.

The suspect, George Gonzalez, tried to enter the school gym at St. Mary Magdalen School on October 15, and was denied entrance by an employee working at the door who was familiar with him, according to an affidavit.

He was asked to leave and refused, say police.

According to arrest paperwork, Gonzalez told a teacher, "I'll be back with my guns to shoot up the people."

Parents who overheard the threat became alarmed and asked the staff to call police.

Police say that since May, Gonzalez has frequently been seen on the school grounds and has become increasingly more aggressive by entering buildings and trying to make contact with both parents and students.

Due to this, the school has added additional security measures in place because of the threat.

A photo of Gonzalez has been sent out to all staff and security.

Upcoming sporting events will now have a security guard at the entrance to monitor who enters the gym.

Police say the defendant threatened to commit an act of violence to cause serious bodily injury to the occupants of the school gym at St. Mary Magdalen School.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, which is a felony.

