SAN ANTONIO — Edward Gil, 30, was arrested for indecency with a child-contact after the 12-year-old victim told a friend about the abuse.

Gil reportedly took the victim's iPhone and refused to give it back to her unless she had sex with him.

The affidavit states that Gil exposed himself and assaulted the 12-year-old.

When the victim told Gil to stop, he stopped.

After the incident occurred, Gil asked the victim not to tell her parent about the incident.

Gil has been charged with indecency with a child-contact.