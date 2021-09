Police said the man was driving westbound on Cesar Chavez when he crashed into a pole, causing the van to flip.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated downtown after crashing into a pole, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Cesar Chavez and Santa Rosa Avenue.

Police said the man was driving westbound on Cesar Chavez when he crashed into a pole, causing the van to flip. He was the only person in the car.

The man was arrested for DWI and no other injuries were reported.