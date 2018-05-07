A San Antonio man has been arrested after allegedly slapping his nine-year-old nephew on the head, according to an affidavit.

34-year-old Octavio Rueda lives in the same house as his nephew, although the boy’s mother told officials that she doesn’t allow Rueda to watch over or discipline her son.

On Tuesday, Rueda accused his nephew of taking his phone. When the boy denied taking the phone, Rueda allegedly slapped him on the head, causing pain and redness.

Rueda has been charged with knowingly causing injury to a child.

