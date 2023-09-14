x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested for allegedly recording people in bathroom last year, SAPD says

Three victims are involved in this case including a 15-year-old at the time of the illegal recording.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

SAN ANTONIO — One man has been arrested after allegedly placing a cell phone in a bathroom and invading multiple victims' privacy back in Dec. 2022.

The man has been identified as 56-year-old Jose Espinoza and was arrested at 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Three victims are involved in this case including a 15-year-old at the time of the illegal recording. 

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the cell phone and gain evidence for the arrest. 

Espinoza was charged with invasive video recording, known as a state jail felony in Texas. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

San Antonio City Council votes to approve $3.7 billion 2024 budget

Before You Leave, Check This Out