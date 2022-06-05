Man arrested, accused of firing shots at authorities from San Antonio park

Authorities are still investigating if he is the actual shooter as they did not find a gun on him.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at law enforcement.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday on the city's west side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office K9 Division was reportedly conducting a training with the K9 in the area.

Authorities said shots were fired from the park at law enforcement. Park police and BCSO searched the park and found the alleged shooter. When authorities told him to stop, he tried running with his dog, police said.

BCSO and park police chased the suspect to the 400 block of General McMullen, where he reportedly fought authorities. They were able to restrain the man and he was taken into custody.