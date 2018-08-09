SAN ANTONIO — Animal Care Services says that a joint investigation with San Antonio Police has led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing a dog from a city shelter.

38-year-old Kenneth Lamicq was arrested Friday and charged with felony theft just 24 hours after the dog was stolen.

ACS says that photos Pretty the pitbull netted more than 125,000 views on their Facebook page and was shared throughout social media. An acquaintance of Lamicq alerted law enforcement after seeing the post.

Officers from SAPD arrested the suspect at a residence on Oriental Avenue, where they found the pitbull in the backyard.

Police say that the dog was suffering from a suspected heat stroke and could not walk. Pretty was transported to the ACS veterinary clinic for treatment.

Other animals were also taken from the property, which ACS says could lead to more charges for Lamicq.

