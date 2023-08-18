Man arrested after using social media to try to meet with a 15-year-old girl, police say

Manuel Sanchez is charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor with intent to gratify and arouse.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say 36-year-old man was using a social media site to try to lure a 15-year-old girl into sexual relations, but he was actually chatting with undercover officers.

An arrest affidavit says Sanchez started chatting with undercover officers back in December. The arrest document says he was on the social media site, Mocospace, which offenders use for drugs and prostitution, police said.

In the December incident, police say Sanchez told them he was 30 after they posed as a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say he propositioned them, sent explicit pictures and offered $200 for sexual favors.

The affidavit says he used two different screen names to chat with officers on Mocospace. They said in the arrest documents Sanchez used the "text now" feature Thursday to reportedly ask "so it's ok that I am older than you?"

Police said he sent more nude pictures, gave his home address, and planned to take an Uber to meet, but he changed his mind.

Officer did arrest him anyway.

