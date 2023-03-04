Man arrested after starving dog found chained in yard with no access to food or water

Sheriff Salazar says it appears the suspect was making an effort to starve this dog.

SAN ANTONIO — **WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT**

A man was arrested after deputies say they found a starving dog chained up to a tree outside his home Sunday in northeast Bexar County.

Cesar DeHoyos is being charged with animal cruelty.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the dog was found tied up to a tree with a heavy tow chain without any food or water at a home off of Thoreaus Way near Montgomery Drive.

Salazar says there were several other dogs on the property, though they seemed to be in healthy condition.

"Honestly myself and the animal cruelty investigator that was out there, we both commented that we've never seen a dog that was that skinny alive,” said Sheriff Salazar.

All the dogs were removed from the property.

The dog that was chained was taken to an animal hospital.

Salazar did not have an update on the dog's condition.

This is a developing story.

