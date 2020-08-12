Man arrested after robbing south-side Pizza Hut

Police said the surveillance video shows the man walking up to the cashier "holding an object in his waistband that resembled a firearm."

SAN ANTONIO — A man walked into a south-side Pizza Hut and demanded cash out of the register, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the surveillance video shows the man walking up to the cashier "holding an object in his waistband that resembled a firearm."

SAPD said the man never actually pulled out the weapon, but implied he had one. The clerk complied with the suspect and handed him over $100 in cash.

The man took off on foot. When officers got the description of the suspect, they began searching the area.

Police found the man at a nearby gas station on SE Military. After doing a pat down search, they said they found the matching amount of cash that was taken from the robbery.

SAPD took the suspect, who is 26-years-old, into custody, booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery. No injuries were reported.