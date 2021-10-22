Man arrested after refusing to pull over, taking off in wrong way lanes, police say

An officer reportedly attempted to pull the driver over because he was missing a tire, driving on a rim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after refusing a traffic stop and taking off in the wrong way lanes, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday near Highway 410 and Harry Wurzbach.

An officer reportedly attempted to pull the driver over because he was missing a tire, driving on a rim. When the officer turned on his lights, the driver took off south, then went the wrong way.

He drove about a mile before crashing into building materials at a construction site.

SAPD said officers were not actively pursuing the driver; they were "paralleling him" in the correct lanes without their emergency lights on.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, but was arrested. He is facing evading charges and DWI.