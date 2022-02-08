Man arrested after pulling out knife in front of officers, police said

It all started with a call to police late the previous night for a family violence situation.

SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a man they say pulled out a knife in front of officers just northwest of downtown Tuesday afternoon.

The father of the victim called police Tuesday morning to say the suspect came back to the original location.

Police say the suspect got into his vehicle, drove off and ended up bailing out of the car on Sherwood, near Vance Jackson and I-10 and the Beacon Hill Post Office.

He reportedly pulled out a knife in front of officers. The officers contained him and a hostage-trained officer spoke to him until he gave up. Police said there was no use of force in the incident.

Staff at the post office locked their doors as a precaution during the incident.