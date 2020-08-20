Man arrested after police say he attacked a man found in his home with wife and son

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing on the city's north side Thursday morning.

A call for a stabbing in the 200 block of Hillwood came in around 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, the suspect came home to find a man in his home with his wife and son.

The man ran into a bathroom in the home and locked himself inside.

The suspect grabbed a kitchen knife, opened the bathroom door, and assaulted the man with the knife, according to preliminary information.

The stabbing victim had injuries around his head, but no other wounds were noted by EMS.