Man arrested after police pursuit begins in Castle Hills and ends on the east side

SAN ANTONIO — A man is behind bars after a police pursuit started in Castle Hills and ended on the city's east side, Castle Hills police said.
The incident began around 2 a.m. Monday and ended in on Boudet and Martin Luther King Drive.
Police said an officer attempted a traffic stop when the suspect took off, leading to a pursuit.
The pursuit lasted nearly 30 minutes, starting in Castle Hills and ending in east San Antonio when the suspect drove down a dead end road.
Police said the suspect took off on foot, but officers caught up to him and used a Taser to take him into custody.
Emergency Medical Services evaluated the suspect, but he did not sustain any injuries, police said.
The suspect is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and possible narcotics related charges, authorities said.
Police also told KENS 5 that the suspect did not have permission to use the vehicle.
