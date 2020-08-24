Man arrested after police pursuit begins in Castle Hills and ends on the east side

Police said an officer attempted a traffic stop when the suspect took off, leading to a pursuit.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is behind bars after a police pursuit started in Castle Hills and ended on the city's east side, Castle Hills police said.

The incident began around 2 a.m. Monday and ended in on Boudet and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said an officer attempted a traffic stop when the suspect took off, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted nearly 30 minutes, starting in Castle Hills and ending in east San Antonio when the suspect drove down a dead end road.

Police said the suspect took off on foot, but officers caught up to him and used a Taser to take him into custody.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the suspect, but he did not sustain any injuries, police said.

The suspect is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and possible narcotics related charges, authorities said.

Police also told KENS 5 that the suspect did not have permission to use the vehicle.