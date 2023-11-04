Man arrested after chase with deputies and crash on the west side

The incident happened Tuesday around lunchtime in the 9100 block of Adams Hill, near Hunt Lane on the far west side.

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO says a man is facing charges after leading deputies on a chase resulting in a rollover crash.

Deputies say they were working an incident at Adams Hill and Hunt Lane when the suspect took off in his vehicle. The car rolled over and crashed into a nearby fence.

Officials say the suspect was detained and did not suffer major injuries. EMS did respond to the scene as a precaution, however, the suspect refused medical treatment, the fire department said.

There is no word yet on the charges he may face.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

