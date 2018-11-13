KERRVILLE, Texas — A 35-year-old man is behind bars in Brazos County after officials say he purchased guns and vehicles with money obtained from selling stolen goods.

Investigators traveled to Bryan, Texas and recovered a 2010 pickup truck, 27 rifles, 28 pistols, ammunition, gun safes, a $2 bill collection, and coin collections.

Kerr County Sheriff's Office investigators have been looking into a reported theft from a home on Highway 39 in Kerr County since late October. A former ranch employee of the property was suspected of stealing valuable items over a period of several months, Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said. The suspect then allegedly sold the items and laundered the proceeds by purchasing guns and vehicles.

Garrett Wayne Meyer has been arrested and charged with the offense of Theft of Property over $300,000, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail pending a $1 million bond.

Investigators have made arrangements to recover more property in the Leakey area and will have to make a second trip to College Station to pick up an RV.

